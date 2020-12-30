MASHPEE – A contractor reportedly struck a gas line in Mashpee shortly before 11 AM Wednesday. The 2′ line was hit on Uncle Edwards Road. The street was closed and the area evacuated. Mashpee Firefighters stood by until National Grid crews could arrive to mitigate the leak.
Gas line struck in Mashpee
December 30, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Outer Cape COVID-19 Test Sites Open for Appointment
- Study Shows Black Students Spend More to Become Social Workers
- Outdoor Dining Approved for Eleven Falmouth Restaurants
- Cape Cod Cooperative Extension Offers Fundamentals of Shellfish Farming Course
- Chatham Bars Inn Makes Donation to Food Pantry, Outreach Council
- Cape Cod Commercial Fishermen’s Alliance Looks to Give New Life the Profession
- CapeCod.com NewsCenter’s Ten Most Viewed Stories
- Solar Projects in Harwich and Sandwich Reach Important Milestones
- Trump’s $2K Checks Stalled in Senate, GOP Blocks Vote
- Mass. Legislature Overrides Veto, Expands Access to Abortion
- Samaritans Looking to Hit Year-End Fundraising Goal
- Long-Term Care Residents in Mass. Begin Receiving Virus Vaccine
- Health Officials Urge Residents to Use Medications Safely