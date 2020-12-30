You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Gas line struck in Mashpee

December 30, 2020

MASHPEE – A contractor reportedly struck a gas line in Mashpee shortly before 11 AM Wednesday. The 2′ line was hit on Uncle Edwards Road. The street was closed and the area evacuated. Mashpee Firefighters stood by until National Grid crews could arrive to mitigate the leak.

