Gas line struck in Mashpee

April 3, 2023

MASHPEE – A gas line was reportedly struck by a construction crew in Mashpee. It happened shortly before 7 AM Monday on Water Way. Mashpee Firefighters stood by until National Grid could arrive to make repairs. Further details were not immediately available.

