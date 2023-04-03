MASHPEE – A gas line was reportedly struck by a construction crew in Mashpee. It happened shortly before 7 AM Monday on Water Way. Mashpee Firefighters stood by until National Grid could arrive to make repairs. Further details were not immediately available.
Gas line struck in Mashpee
April 3, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
