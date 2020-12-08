You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Gas line struck in Mashpee

Gas line struck in Mashpee

December 8, 2020

MASHPEE – A construction crew struck a gas line in Mashpee Tuesday morning. The incident happened about 10:20 AM on Waterline Drive. Mashpee Firefighters stood by until National Grid could respond and cap the leak.

