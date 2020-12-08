MASHPEE – A construction crew struck a gas line in Mashpee Tuesday morning. The incident happened about 10:20 AM on Waterline Drive. Mashpee Firefighters stood by until National Grid could respond and cap the leak.
Gas line struck in Mashpee
December 8, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
