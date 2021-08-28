You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Gas line struck in Orleans

August 28, 2021

ORLEANS – Firefighters were called to Boulder Road in Orleans early Saturday afternoon. According to reports, a natural gas line was struck. Crews stood by until National Grid could arrived and cap the leak. Further details were not immediately available.

