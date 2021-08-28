ORLEANS – Firefighters were called to Boulder Road in Orleans early Saturday afternoon. According to reports, a natural gas line was struck. Crews stood by until National Grid could arrived and cap the leak. Further details were not immediately available.
Gas line struck in Orleans
August 28, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
