You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Gas line struck in Orleans

Gas line struck in Orleans

September 27, 2021

ORLEANS – A construction crew struck a 2 inch natural gas line in Orleans around 10 AM. The incident happened on Main Street by Snow’s Hone and Garden. The area was evacuated and traffic shut down.. National Grid was called to secure the leak.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 