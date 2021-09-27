ORLEANS – A construction crew struck a 2 inch natural gas line in Orleans around 10 AM. The incident happened on Main Street by Snow’s Hone and Garden. The area was evacuated and traffic shut down.. National Grid was called to secure the leak.
Gas line struck in Orleans
September 27, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
