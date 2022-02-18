OSTERVILLE – A natural gas line was struck in Osterville around 11:15 AM Friday. Fire crews responded to a Bridge Road residence and determined the line had been accidentally punctured while installing fence poles. National Grid was called to cap the leak. No injuries were reported.
Gas line struck in Osterville
February 18, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
