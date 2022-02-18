You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Gas line struck in Osterville

February 18, 2022

OSTERVILLE – A natural gas line was struck in Osterville around 11:15 AM Friday. Fire crews responded to a Bridge Road residence and determined the line had been accidentally punctured while installing fence poles. National Grid was called to cap the leak. No injuries were reported.

