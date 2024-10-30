You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Gas line struck by excavator in Yarmouth

Gas line struck by excavator in Yarmouth

October 30, 2024

YARMOUTH – A natural gas line was struck by an excavator in Yarmouth shortly before 2 PM Wednesdayh. The 2 inch line was hit along Route 28 by Theatre Colony Lane. National Grid was called to secure the leak. Traffic detours were possible in the area.

