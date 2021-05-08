You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Gas line struck prompts evacuation of Falmouth inn

Gas line struck prompts evacuation of Falmouth inn

May 8, 2021

FALMOUTH – A gas line was reportedly struck around 9 AM Saturday morning in Falmouth. The incident happened at 75 Locust Street in Falmouth, the Captain Lawrence Inn. Firefighters evacuated the inn and stretched a hose line to keep vapors down until National Grid could arrive to secure the gas. No injuries were reported.

