FALMOUTH – A gas line was reportedly struck around 9 AM Saturday morning in Falmouth. The incident happened at 75 Locust Street in Falmouth, the Captain Lawrence Inn. Firefighters evacuated the inn and stretched a hose line to keep vapors down until National Grid could arrive to secure the gas. No injuries were reported.
Gas line struck prompts evacuation of Falmouth inn
May 8, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
