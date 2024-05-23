DENNIS – A gas main was reportedly struck by a contractor in Dennis sometime after 9:30 AM Thursday. The 4 inch line was hit on Sea Street by Coles Pond Road. Homes in the area were being evacuated and traffic was being diverted around the scene. National Grid was responding to cap the leak and make repairs.
Gas main struck in Dennis
May 23, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
