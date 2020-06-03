You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Gas main struck in Harwich

Gas main struck in Harwich

June 3, 2020

HARWICH – A water department crew reportedly struck a gas main in Harwich shortly after 8 AM Wednesday. It happened along Route 28 by the A&W restaurant. National Grid was called to shut off the gas. Traffic delays were likely in the area.

