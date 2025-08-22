Girl receives award for fast actions that prevented serious vehicle crash in Sandwich



SANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: Thursday, Harper received the Chief’s Special Recognition Award For her actions on July 21, 2025 while she was a passenger in a motor vehicle. Harper recognized that the operator of the vehicle was having an emergency. Thus, Harper quickly took control of the steering wheel from the front passenger’s seat and was able to steer the vehicle safely away from an oncoming car, a tree, and a steep embankment. Harper’s actions successfully brought the vehicle to a controlled stop which undoubtedly prevented a more serious accident which could have injured the other occupants of the vehicle and other bystanders.

Job well done Harper!