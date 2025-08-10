You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Good Samaritan rescues parent, child after catamaran capsizes off Chatham

Good Samaritan rescues parent, child after catamaran capsizes off Chatham

August 10, 2025

CHATHAM – A catamaran capsized off Harding’s Beach in Chatham about 6:15 PM Sunday. A parent and child were rescued from the water by a Good Samaritan who assisted in righting the vessel. No injuries were reported.

