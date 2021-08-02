New details: Good Samaritans rescue swimmer in distress in Harwich



HARWICH – A couple of Good Samaritans rescued a man from Seymour Pond in Harwich Monday morning. According to reports, the victim ran into distress trying to get back to a row boat in the pond off Pleasant Lake Avenue (Route 124). When Harwich firefighters arrived all parties were on shore. The man was evaluated by EMTs but appeared to be okay.

Statement from Harwich Fire: At 8:45 the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center received a 911 call from the public beach at Seymours Pond on Route 124. The caller reported an individual attempting to retrieve a boat that had just been placed in the water. The boat and individual were approximately 50 feet from shore.

While companies were responding to the incident additional information was received that the individual was struggling and had gone under water. The Harwich Dive Team was activated in case dive operations would be necessary. The Barnstable County Dive Team was not activated at this time.

Just prior to the arrival of Fire Department personnel and update from the 911 caller reported that the person was out of the water. Two bystanders, Grace Jarboe and Joe Evans, both visiting Cape Cod on vacation, had assisted the individual to shore. Mrs. Jarboe swam out to the individual and provided support, while Mr. Evans brought a kayak out and flipped over so they could place the individual on it and bring it to shore. The individual was brought to shore in front of a house on Lake Shore Drive which is next to the public beach.

The individual was evaluated by Fire Department personnel on scene and ultimately transported to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“Clearly the actions of these two individuals made a difference today.” said Fire Chief David LeBlanc. “Had it not been for their quick actions, this incident could have had a tragic outcome. They deserve all the credit for making a difference.”

The boat was retrieved by a neighbor on the lake.