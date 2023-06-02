Good Samaritans thwart attempted kidnapping in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – From Plymouth Police: At approximately 9AM, we received multiple calls for a “man chasing a woman down the street with a gun”. We started Officers immediately.

Prior to the calls, A 39 year old Plymouth resident violated a restraining order by showing up at his estranged wife’s residence.

Possessing a face mask and handcuffs, he tried to kidnap her by picking her up and grabbing her by the head and neck while she was holding one of their children.

She was able to scream and this got the attention of Jamie Costa, a lifelong Plymouth resident, Blue Eagle, and former Corrections Officer. He began yelling at the male to leave the female alone and lined him up for a good old fashioned football tackle. As he did this, the man pulled a handgun from his waistband.

Two brothers, Jeffrey “Chili” Williams, and David Williams, working in the area, also heard the screams, saw what was going on and rushed to help. One of the brothers, licensed to carry a firearm, pulled his weapon, and the other assisted Jamie as he tackled and disarmed the man.

The three Samaritans held the struggling man until Officer Bobby Hackett arrived at the hectic scene. Officer Hackett was quickly able to figure out what happened and placed the male in custody.

The man was charged with violation of a restraining order, A&B on a family member, Kidnapping, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Reckless Endangerment of a Child.

Two replica firearms were taken from the man, as well as a stiletto knife.

We are thankful for Officer Hackett’s ability to quickly read a scene where a struggle was taking place and a man was being held at gunpoint.

We are thankful for our quick thinking, good, able bodied residents who in the words of Officer Hackett “Saved this Woman’s life.”

We are thankful for Jaime Costa, who is the last civilian recognized by this Department for bravery. In 2019, he tackled a man who was fleeing from us for several felonies. He will be getting another award from us shortly….

We are thankful that good people, coupled with good law enforcement, came together to keep a woman and her children safe.

Plymouth. One Town. One Team.