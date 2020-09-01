Governor rescinds National Guard activation

BOSTON, MA – On Monday, Governor Baker authorized the Massachusetts National Guard to end the Governor’s Aug. 28 activation order. Please see attached for a copy of the activation order and below for a statement and background.

Statement:

“Following coordination with municipal leaders through the weekend regarding potential large scale demonstrations, Governor Baker today authorized the Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard to end the Governor’s Aug. 28 activation order. That activation, which made Guard personnel available in the event that municipal leaders required their assistance, will end at midnight tonight.”

– EOPSS Spokesperson

Background:

• Governor Baker’s Aug. 28 order allowed up to 1,000 members of the Guard to assist municipalities “until further order of the Adjutant General.”

• National Guard personnel were ready to assist cities and towns throughout the activation but did not take an active role in any municipal operations.

• The Massachusetts National Guard’s diverse and highly-trained members live and work in communities across the Commonwealth. The Guard has a proven track record of success supporting civilian authorities during and after emergencies, and its units frequently train side-by-side with state and local first responders, making them well-suited for in-state operations.

• Members of the Massachusetts National Guard are always ready to assist cities, towns, and agency partners across the Commonwealth. They performed COVID-19 testing, delivered food, and secured medical facilities during the height of the pandemic. They also respond when tornadoes, blizzards, and other natural disasters strike a community.

• Personnel drawn from MANG’s military police units undergo federally-accredited police training and receive additional instruction on Massachusetts police training standards. When assisting a local police department, they use that department’s policies, radio frequencies, etc., whenever possible.

• While federal Title 32 funding has been extended for COVID-19 missions, Guard personnel activated by this order served on state active duty.