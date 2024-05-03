SANDWICH – Sandwich firefighters were called to a greenhouse fire shortly before 9 AM Friday. Smoke was visible when fire crews reached the scene on Charles Street. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Greenhouse catches fire in Sandwich
May 3, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
