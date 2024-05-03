You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Greenhouse catches fire in Sandwich

Greenhouse catches fire in Sandwich

May 3, 2024

SANDWICH – Sandwich firefighters were called to a greenhouse fire shortly before 9 AM Friday. Smoke was visible when fire crews reached the scene on Charles Street. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

