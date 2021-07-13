You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Grill fire damages outside of house in Yarmouth

Grill fire damages outside of house in Yarmouth

July 13, 2021

YARMOUTH – A grill fire caught the outside of a house in fire in Yarmouth. The fire was out when crews arrived at the scene on Captain Blount Road about 6:30 PM. Firefighters checked to make sure the flames hadn’t spread to the attic. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 