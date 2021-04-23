DENNIS – A barbecue grill reportedly sparked a house fire in Dennis Thursday evening. The call at 3 Paul Street came in just before 10 PM. Flames had extended to the deck and side of the house before being knocked down. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Grill fire extended to home in Dennis
April 22, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
