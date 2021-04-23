You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Grill fire extended to home in Dennis

Grill fire extended to home in Dennis

April 22, 2021

DENNIS – A barbecue grill reportedly sparked a house fire in Dennis Thursday evening. The call at 3 Paul Street came in just before 10 PM. Flames had extended to the deck and side of the house before being knocked down. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

