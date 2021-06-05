You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Grill fire scorches exterior of house in Provincetown

Grill fire scorches exterior of house in Provincetown

June 4, 2021

PROVINCETOWN – A barbecue grill reportedly caught a house on fire in Provincetown Friday evening. Firefighters responded to 4 Garfield Street in the far East End of town just after 9 PM. The fire was out when crews arrived but a thermal imaging camera was used to check for any fire spread into the house. No injuries were reported.

