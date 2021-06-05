PROVINCETOWN – A barbecue grill reportedly caught a house on fire in Provincetown Friday evening. Firefighters responded to 4 Garfield Street in the far East End of town just after 9 PM. The fire was out when crews arrived but a thermal imaging camera was used to check for any fire spread into the house. No injuries were reported.
Grill fire scorches exterior of house in Provincetown
June 4, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
