HARWICH PORT – A grill fire reportedly caught the exterior of a house in Harwich Port on fire. Firefighters were called to the Saquatucket Bluffs Road house about 9:15 PM Thursday. No injuries were reported. Crews were able to quickly douse the flames and then checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread into the walls. Further details were not immediately available.
Grill fire spreads to exterior of house in Harwich Port
June 6, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
