Grill fire spreads to exterior of house in Harwich Port

Grill fire spreads to exterior of house in Harwich Port

June 6, 2024

HARWICH PORT – A grill fire reportedly caught the exterior of a house in Harwich Port on fire. Firefighters were called to the Saquatucket Bluffs Road house about 9:15 PM Thursday. No injuries were reported. Crews were able to quickly douse the flames and then checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread into the walls. Further details were not immediately available.

