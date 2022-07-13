PROVINCETOWN – After years of wrangling back and forth on costs, design and location issues, ground was finally broken for what everyone agrees is a sorely needed new police station in Provincetown. A host of dignitaries were on hand at the site between Jerome Smith Road and Route 6. Police Chief James Golden turned the first shovel of dirt at the site.
Groundbreaking ceremony held Tuesday for new Provincetown Police station
July 13, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
