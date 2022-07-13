You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Groundbreaking ceremony held Tuesday for new Provincetown Police station

Groundbreaking ceremony held Tuesday for new Provincetown Police station

July 13, 2022

Provincetown Police James Golden “breaks ground” on the new Provincetown Police station.
Photo: Provincetown Police/CWN

PROVINCETOWN – After years of wrangling back and forth on costs, design and location issues, ground was finally broken for what everyone agrees is a sorely needed new police station in Provincetown. A host of dignitaries were on hand at the site between Jerome Smith Road and Route 6. Police Chief James Golden turned the first shovel of dirt at the site.

