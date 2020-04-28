SANDWICH – Monday’s gusty winds were enough to topple a tree across John Ewer Road into power lines. The road had to be closed and electricity was lost in the neighborhood. Eversource was called to clear the mess.
Photo by Sandwich Fire/CWN
Gusty winds blow tree into wires in Sandwich
April 28, 2020
