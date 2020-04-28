You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Gusty winds blow tree into wires in Sandwich

Gusty winds blow tree into wires in Sandwich

April 28, 2020


SANDWICH – Monday’s gusty winds were enough to topple a tree across John Ewer Road into power lines. The road had to be closed and electricity was lost in the neighborhood. Eversource was called to clear the mess.
Photo by Sandwich Fire/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 