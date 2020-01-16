Gusty winds bring limbs down causing scattered power outages



HARWICH – Strong afternoon winds brought down some small trees and limbs across the Cape causing scattered power outages. In Harwich, the winds took down a tree on Long Road knocking out power in the neighborhood and closing the road between Skippers Drive and Village Lane. Long Road was expected to be closed for some time until Eversource, Verizon, and Xfinity could make repairs. No injuries were reported. The National Weather Service reported a peak wind gust to 54 MPH in Truro.

Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN



Tree down on wires Harwich, MA 1/16/20 from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.