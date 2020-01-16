You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Gusty winds bring limbs down causing scattered power outages

Gusty winds bring limbs down causing scattered power outages

January 16, 2020


HARWICH – Strong afternoon winds brought  down some small trees and limbs across the Cape causing scattered power outages. In Harwich, the winds took down a tree on Long Road knocking out power in the neighborhood and closing the road between Skippers Drive and Village Lane.  Long Road was expected to be closed for some time until Eversource, Verizon, and Xfinity could make repairs.  No injuries were reported.  The National Weather Service reported a peak wind gust to 54 MPH in Truro.
Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

Tree down on wires Harwich, MA 1/16/20 from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 