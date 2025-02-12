You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: Harwich Animal Control rescues injured owl

February 12, 2025

HARWICH PORT – Around 8:30 AM Wednesday morning, a Great Horn Owl was found lying in the middle of Grassy Pond Road in Harwich Port. Harwich Animal Control Officer Jennifer Harrington arrived on scene and comforted the bird of prey, before transporting the owl to Wild Care in Eastham, a wildlife rehabilitation center. It appeared that a vehicle hit the bird injuring its wing.
Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

