HARWICH PORT – Around 8:30 AM Wednesday morning, a Great Horn Owl was found lying in the middle of Grassy Pond Road in Harwich Port. Harwich Animal Control Officer Jennifer Harrington arrived on scene and comforted the bird of prey, before transporting the owl to Wild Care in Eastham, a wildlife rehabilitation center. It appeared that a vehicle hit the bird injuring its wing.
Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN
Video: Harwich Animal Control rescues injured owl
February 12, 2025
HARWICH PORT – Around 8:30 AM Wednesday morning, a Great Horn Owl was found lying in the middle of Grassy Pond Road in Harwich Port. Harwich Animal Control Officer Jennifer Harrington arrived on scene and comforted the bird of prey, before transporting the owl to Wild Care in Eastham, a wildlife rehabilitation center. It appeared that a vehicle hit the bird injuring its wing.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Yarmouth Winter Festival Returns To Skull Island
- Yarmouth Police Officer To Run Boston Marathon In Support Of Cancer Care
- LISTEN: Federal Funding Freeze for Cape Projects Over, But Unease Remains
- Closed Plymouth Power Plant Still Decade Away From Full Demolition
- Dennis Transfer Station Now Offering Sticker-Free Access
- WE CAN Announces New President And Vice President
- Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Holds Election
- Cape Cod Foundation Reports Annual Grant Numbers
- Proposed Mental Health Cuts Stoke Impassioned Public Response
- Cape & Islands Receives Level 2 Drought Designation
- Snow Falls Across Cape This Weekend; Forecast Tracking Next Potential Storm
- Investigation Ongoing After Basking Shark Washes Up in Wellfleet
- Annual Tourism Mini-Grants Available From Town Of Barnstable