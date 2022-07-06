Harwich Animal Control saves night heron caught in fishing line

HARWICH – From Harwich Animal Control: What a great rescue with amazing team work! Gerry was out enjoying a walk when he noticed this beautiful Night Heron stuck in a tree. This poor creature was entangled in fishing line which was wrapped around his/her wing and tangled in a tree branch. Gerry quickly started calling everyone to try and help this beautiful bird. With the help of a lot of amazing people we were able to get this Night Heron down safely and transported to Wild Care Cape Cod.

Karen a volunteer from Wild Care held a stick up in attempt to prevent the bird from hanging and doing more damage to the wing, Heinz our Assistant Harbormaster cut the fishing line and I got the bird by the feet to safely catch him and wrap in the towel. Karen then transported the Night Heron to Wild Care in Eastham to be evaluated and treated.

These are the people you see in the video, but there were many others there assisting as well.

Thank you to everyone who helped in this rescue. What an amazing creature and we hope that he/she is able to be rehabilitated and released.

This is also a reminder to please be responsible and pick up and dispose of properly all fishing equipment. Fishing line, hooks and lures cause serious injury and some times death.