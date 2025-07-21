CHATHAM/HARWICH – Local firefighters searched beaches near the Chatham/Harwich town line late Monday afternoon. A raft was found adrift about a mile out in Nantucket Sound. The search centered around the Pleasant Street area in Chatham to Red River Beach in Harwich as rescues worked to confirm the raft had simply drifted away and no one was on it at the time.
Harwich, Chatham FDs search local beaches after raft found adrift
July 21, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
