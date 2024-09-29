You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Harwich crash injures one person

Harwich crash injures one person

September 29, 2024

HARWICH – A two-vehicle crash sent one person to Cape Cod Hospital. The collision happened about 10:45 AM Sunday on Sisson Road at Gilbert Lane. Harwich Police are investigating the crash which caused delays in the area while the scene was worked.

