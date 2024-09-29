HARWICH – A two-vehicle crash sent one person to Cape Cod Hospital. The collision happened about 10:45 AM Sunday on Sisson Road at Gilbert Lane. Harwich Police are investigating the crash which caused delays in the area while the scene was worked.
Harwich crash injures one person
September 29, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
