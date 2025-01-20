You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Harwich crash leaves utility pole down

Harwich crash leaves utility pole down

January 19, 2025

HARWICH – A traffic crash left a utility pole down in Harwich. The collision happened about 11 PM on Route 28 near Lothrop Road. No serious injuries were reported. Slippery road may have been a factor in the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

