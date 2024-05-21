Harwich fire captain retires after 40 years on the job



HARWICH – From Harwich Fire: On May 20, 1984 Firefighter Donald Parker reported for duty as a new member of the Harwich Fire Department.

Monday marks four decades of service with the Harwich Fire Department and almost forty four years total as a firefighter.

Promoted to Lieutenant in 1997, and Captain in 2004, Captain Parker is the senior member of the Harwich Professional Firefighters Local 2124. Captain Parker has served as a diver, the department mechanic, taught at the Barnstable Fire Academy and continues to provide the members of the Harwich Fire Department guidance based on his experience over the last forty years.

Please join us all in congratulating Captain Parker for his service to the Town of Harwich and its citizens.

