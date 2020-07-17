You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Harwich Fire Chief Norman Clarke Jr. marks last day on job

July 17, 2020

Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

HARWICH – At a reception at Fire Headquarters on Sisson Road Friday, colleagues, friends, and townies said goodbye to retiring Fire Chief Norman Clarke Jr. after 43 years serving the town. On Saturday Deputy Chief David LeBlanc will be sworn in as the new Chief of Department.
