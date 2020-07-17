HARWICH – At a reception at Fire Headquarters on Sisson Road Friday, colleagues, friends, and townies said goodbye to retiring Fire Chief Norman Clarke Jr. after 43 years serving the town. On Saturday Deputy Chief David LeBlanc will be sworn in as the new Chief of Department.
Video upcoming
Harwich Fire Chief Norman Clarke Jr. marks last day on job
July 17, 2020
HARWICH – At a reception at Fire Headquarters on Sisson Road Friday, colleagues, friends, and townies said goodbye to retiring Fire Chief Norman Clarke Jr. after 43 years serving the town. On Saturday Deputy Chief David LeBlanc will be sworn in as the new Chief of Department.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal with Cynthia Wigren of the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy
- Sunday Journal with Sean O’Brien
- Indigenous Groups Push for Mascot Ban and State Seal Change
- Steamship Authority Reminds Riders of Mask Requirements
- Cape Cod Canal Day Postponed to Next September
- Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Pleased With Guideline Response
- Arts Foundation of Cape Cod Supports Local Artists Through Auctions
- Mayflower II Begins Homecoming Voyage to Plymouth
- State Provides Aid For Social Services, Small Businesses
- Massachusetts Recognizes Hurricane Preparedness Week
- Vieira, Crocker Endorse Xiarhos for State Rep. Seat
- No Cape and Islands Coronavirus Deaths for 3rd Time This Week
- Number of Laid-Off Workers Seeking Jobless Aid Stuck at 1.3M