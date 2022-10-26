Harwich Fire Department receives $1642.90 grant from Cape Cod Foundation to purchase medical training simulators



HARWICH – On October 25th the Harwich Fire Department was notified that it was the recipient of a grant offered by the MCV-BCEHO EMS Fund of the Cape Cod Foundation.

This fund supports Emergency Medical Services in the towns of Brewster, Chatham, Eastham, Harwich, and Orleans.

“The Fund was established upon the closure of the MediCenter Five, Inc. facility in Harwich and subsequent dissolution of the corporation that had been established to provide quality affordable healthcare to the towns of Brewster, Chatham, Eastham, Harwich and Orleans. Grants will support emergency service projects or equipment for your EMS service which are NOT funded through the town budget.”

The grant award is for $1642.90. These funds will be used to purchase an Adult Airway Management Trainer and a Hemorrhage Control Trainer.

Adult Airway Management Trainer is used for practicing oral, digital and nasal intubation, suction techniques and proper cuff inflation.

The Hemorrhage Control Trainer can be used with hemostatic dressings or related products to address large irregular wounds and the risks associated with large blood loss. The unit gives focused training on rapid packing and then later unpacking.

This equipment will have an immediate impact on both Harwich Fire personnel, as well as the public. Chief LeBlanc expressed his appreciation for the award to the Cape Cod Foundation. “Grants like this one help support the Fire Department support the community without an additional burden to the taxpayer.” “Simulator training is an important part of the training for all personnel, providing real life conditions for EMTs and Paramedics to practice on.”