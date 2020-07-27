You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Harwich Fire doused tow truck fire on Sunday

Harwich Fire doused tow truck fire on Sunday

July 27, 2020

Harwich Fire/CWN

HARWICH -On Sunday afternoon Harwich Firefighters responded to Gorham Road for a report of a tow truck on fire in the driveway. The truck suffered a mechanical issue which caused the fire. No other vehicles were damaged. 1 person was evaluated for injuries but not transported.

