HARWICH PORT – Around 7 PM Monday a call for a sinking boat at Allen Harbor Yacht Club brought the Harwich Fire Department and the Harbormaster to the marina off Lower County Road. The boat had been in the water for some time and the batteries on the bilge pump had died allowing the boat to take on water. Harwich Fire brought two pumps on board and were able to save the boat from going down.

Photo by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN



ha071921 sinking boat from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.