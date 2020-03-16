Harwich Fire: Member has NOT been quarantined due to COVID-19



HARWICH – Harwich Fire has issued a press release to quash a false rumor that a member had been quarantined because of COVID-19:

Summary:

A recent social media post indicated that Harwich Firefighter had been quarantined because of COVID-19. This is not accurate and at this time no confirmed cases have been identified in Harwich. A member of the Harwich Fire Department was examined at Cape Cod Hospital on Saturday for flu-related symptoms. After testing was determined that the member is positive for the flu.

Details:

A Harwich Firefighter, off duty, developed flu-like symptoms on Tuesday, March 10. After consulting with their primary care, the member was treated for the flu and instructed to stay at home and rest. After several days with no improvement, the member went to Cape Cod Hospital for further evaluation.

After consulting with the Harwich Health Director, it was determined that the shift personnel the member had worked with on their last shift should stay at home until test results returned. An additional flu test was ordered and the member was ultimately diagnosed with the flu. It is extremely unlikely the member could have both the flu and COVID. The member has no known exposure to anyone that was possibly infected or anyone from the areas of concern as identified by the CDC. Based on this information, restrictions on the other shift personnel were removed.

The member is at home, following the instructions provided by the Emergency Room Doctors. The member is not under quarantine.

The Harwich Health Director, Meggan Eldredge, assisted with all decisions throughout this process, the Department is grateful for her expertise and assistance.

There is a strong potential for inaccurate information to be shared within the coming weeks. Please verify all information you receive regarding COVID-19, Town actions and potential patients.