Harwich Fire receives grant from Cape Cod Foundation to purchase CPR mannequins



HARWICH – The Harwich Fire Department was notified on November 24, 2020 that we have been awarded a grant through the Cape Cod Foundation to purchase CPR mannequins. These mannequins meet the required changes in the certification requirements from the American Heart Association for Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation.

Details: The Harwich Fire Department was notified by the Cape Cod Foundation that is was a recipient of a grant for $805 for the purchase of CPR mannequins. The Harwich Fire performs CPR recertification for Paramedics and Emergency Medical Technicians in house, and these mannequins were required to meet the new standards by the American Heart Association.

The grant was funding through the MCV-BCEHO EMS Fund of The Cape Cod Foundation. This fund is described as follows, “The MCV-BCEHO EMS Fund was established upon the closure of the MediCenter Five, Inc. facility in Harwich and subsequent dissolution of the corporation that had been established to provide quality affordable healthcare to the towns of Brewster, Chatham, Eastham, Harwich and Orleans. It was determined that, in keeping with the mission of the MediCenter Five, grant funds be used to support emergency projects or equipment for EMS service which are not funded through the town budgets in the towns of Brewster, Chatham, Eastham, Harwich and Orleans.”

“Grant opportunities such as these are crucial to the operation of the Fire Department”, said Chief David LeBlanc. The funding of this equipment through a grant, provides relief to the operating budget of the fire department, which ultimately benefits the Town of Harwich taxpayers.

“This is a win/win, as it allows for the training to continue in-house, saving the expense of hiring outside vendors and also not adding the equipment expense to the fire department operating budget. We are extremely grateful to the Cape Cod Foundation for their consideration in awarding this grant.” said LeBlanc.

The Department is completing the paperwork with the Foundation and anticipates this equipment being purchased and in use by the January 1st, 2021.