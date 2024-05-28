Harwich Fire reminds people to leave suspicious items in place, do not bring to the station



HARWICH – Earlier today a citizen brought this bag into the Public Safety Complex. These items were found in a house that was being cleaned out.

Harwich Police and Fire secured the items and the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad was notified. The items were later destroyed by a controlled detonation.

While notifying the Police and Fire Department when items like this are found is appropriate, we strongly urge that the items be left in place, so that we can come evaluate them safely.

These items are often old and unstable and bringing to the station put you at risk as well as causing the Complex to be shut down until they can be removed.

Fortunately today, there were no issues and the matter was resolved quickly.