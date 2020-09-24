You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Harwich Fire responds to smouldering drum in supermarket parking lot

Harwich Fire responds to smouldering drum in supermarket parking lot

September 24, 2020

HARWICH – Harwich Firefighters were called to the Shaw’s Market on Sisson Road shortly after 8 AM Thursday morning for a report of a smouldering drum on a landscaping vehicle parked there. Officials determined a container of wastewater was involved and was spreading to the trailer. They were able to quickly get the situation under control. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

