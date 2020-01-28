Harwich Fire Station 2 officially opens



HARWICH – After just over 18 months of construction, the new firehouse in East Harwich went into service at 8 AM Monday morning. The project, funded during the 2018 annual town meeting, while delayed slightly, is expected to be complete under budget.

The old station, located to the rear of the new firehouse was constructed in 1975 and opened around the same time of year in 1976. It was originally staffed by one firefighter. At the time of it’s opening, Stop and Shop was a sand pit operated by Fred Crowell. There was no East Harwich Plaza, Hinckley Home Center or CVS. Deer Meadow Stables was the closest neighbor, and the Route 137 Route 39 intersection was controlled by a blinking yellow light.

The land the fire station sits on was originally part of the sandpit operated by Fred Crowell. When Orleans Road was extended, it cut the 3 acre parcel off from the rest of the sandpit that was located where the present day Stop and Shop is today. Fred and Helen Crowell donated the land to the town in 1967 and the fire station was approved and built in 1975.

The station served the town well for 44 years, but was in need of major upgrades for the health and safety of the firefighters assigned there, as well as to house the equipment that had been added over the years.

The new firehouse, designed by Kaestle Boos Associates of Foxboro is designed for the next 50 years. Constructed by Mill City Construction out of Rhode Island, the building features separate quarters for male and female firefighters, modern heating and cooling, decontamination areas for equipment, and separate storage area for personal protective equipment.

A Lieutenant and two firefighters are assigned to the East Harwich Station 24 hours a day. These firefighters provide both Fire and EMS protection for the East Harwich area as well as the rest of Harwich.

In 1976, the Fire Department responded to 1035 total incidents, in 2019, the Department responded to 4863 incidents.

“We owe a great debt of gratitude to the citizens of Harwich for supporting the fire department by building this building. The modern facility will allow the fire department to better serve Harwich long into the future. By completing this project, I have checked the final box on my list of goals.” – Chief Norman Clark Jr.

Photo by William Field-Harwich Fire/CWN