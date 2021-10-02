You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Harwich Fire swears in new firefighter, honors two others for years of service, bravery

Harwich Fire swears in new firefighter, honors two others for years of service, bravery

October 2, 2021


HARWICH – Friday morning the Harwich Fire Department held a ceremony to swear in newly appointed Firefighter Stephen Imparato, recognized Firefighter Eldredge and Ferro with years of service awards, Firefighters Pirucchio and Riker for completing their probationary period and Firefighter Josh Ford for his live saving actions last November.
The ceremony was attended by department members, family, friends and town officials.
Refreshments were provided by the Harwich Fire Association, Inc.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 