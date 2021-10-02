HARWICH – Friday morning the Harwich Fire Department held a ceremony to swear in newly appointed Firefighter Stephen Imparato, recognized Firefighter Eldredge and Ferro with years of service awards, Firefighters Pirucchio and Riker for completing their probationary period and Firefighter Josh Ford for his live saving actions last November.
The ceremony was attended by department members, family, friends and town officials.
Refreshments were provided by the Harwich Fire Association, Inc.
Harwich Fire swears in new firefighter, honors two others for years of service, bravery
October 2, 2021
