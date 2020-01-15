Harwich Fire to offer a Citizens Fire Academy



HARWICH – The Harwich Fire Department will be offering a Citizens Fire Academy beginning March 3rd, 2020. This 6 week program will allow Citizens to gain an understanding of how their fire department operates. Each week will cover a different area of Fire Department operations: Organization and History, Emergency Medical Services, Fire Suppression, Auto Extrication, and Technical Rescue.

The calls will include both lecture and demonstrations. Some classes will be held outside.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and a Harwich Resident or Business Owner. Class will be limited to the first 20 applicants. To apply either email Lieutenant Justin White at j.white@harwichfire.com or call 508-430-7548 between the hours of 8am and 4pm Monday through Thursday. Applications close February 10, 2020. Email is preferred.