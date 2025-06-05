Harwich firefighter retires after 25 years of service

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)



HARWICH – From Harwich fire: Please join us in congratulating Paul Finn on his last working day with the Department. Paul came to Harwich in 2009 from the Wellfleet Fire Department, where he had worked since July of 2000.

All told, Paul has over 25 years of service as a firefighter/paramedic, with his last 6 years service as the Emergency Medical Service Officer for the Harwich Fire Department.

Paul’s official retirement date is July 19, 2025, but he will be using up accrued leave between now and then.

We wish Paul health and happiness in his retirement, and hope that he enjoys the next chapter.