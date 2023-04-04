Harwich firefighters douse shed fire

HARWICH – Firefighters were called to a fully involved shed fire in Harwich about 3:30 PM. Tuesday. The fire in the 200 block of Sisson Road was brought quickly under control with no damage to any other structures. No injuries were reported.

From Harwich Fire: At 3:29 PM, the department responded to a reported shed fire on Sisson Rd. The initial call requested a line response from Chatham Fire Department, Brewster Fire Department and Dennis Fire Deparment.

On arrival it was determined the shed was not near any exposures the the response was quickly reduced to Harwich personnel only.

Engine 64 stretched an 1 3/4 line and the fire was quickly knocked down, although several tanks of water were needed to complete overhaul.

The cause of the fire was accidental and there were no injuries.

Thanks to our mutual aid partners who also assisted at a medical calm that came in just after the fire and to the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center.