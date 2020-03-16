You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Harwich firefighters quell brush fire

Harwich firefighters quell brush fire

March 16, 2020


HARWICH – Harwich firefighters were called to a brush fire on Concord Road off Route 124 late Monday morning. Crews were able to quickly get the fire contained and wetted down. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 