HARWICH – Harwich firefighters were called to a brush fire on Concord Road off Route 124 late Monday morning. Crews were able to quickly get the fire contained and wetted down. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Harwich firefighters quell brush fire
March 16, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
