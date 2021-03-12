HARWICH – Harwich Firefighters were called to a home on West Tupelo Drive Friday afternoon. Crews discovered bark mulch on fire under the deck of the home. The area was wet down with no damage to the house. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Harwich Firefighters respond to fire under deck of a home
March 12, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – WeNeedAVacation.com
- Sunday Journal – Family Pantry Of Cape Cod
- Sunday Journal – Mercy Otis Warren Cape Cod Woman of the Year Award
- Biden Aims for Quicker Shots, “Independence From This Virus”
- A Year Later, Cape Cod COVID Task Force Working Towards Recovery
- Fire Officials Urge Residents to Check Alarms as Clocks Spring Forward
- Steamship Authority Seeking Input on Woods Hole Project
- Report: Transportation Improvements Needed Across State
- Falmouth, Nantucket Get Funding For Wetland Restorations
- Community College Vaccination Site Ramping Up
- The Latest: WH: $1,400 Individual Checks May Arrive Soon
- Biden Signs $1.9T Relief Bill Before Speech to Nation
- Baker Announces Preregistration System for Vaccination Appointments