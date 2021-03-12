You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Harwich Firefighters respond to fire under deck of a home

Harwich Firefighters respond to fire under deck of a home

March 12, 2021

Craig S. Chadwick/CWN

HARWICH – Harwich Firefighters were called to a home on West Tupelo Drive  Friday afternoon. Crews discovered bark mulch on fire under the deck of the home. The area was wet down with no damage to the house. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

