Harwich firefighters respond to gasoline spill

March 8, 2025

HARWICH – Harwich firefighters were called to a gasoline spill shortly after 10 PM Friday. A vehicle reportedly lost its fuel tank spilling gas on Route 137 between Route 6 and Spruce Road. Crews put sand and absorbent material down and later called for a street sweeper to clean up the roadway. Further details were not immediately available.

