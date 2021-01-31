HARWICH – Harwich Firefighters along with Dennis and Chatham crews were called to a house fire shortly before 8 PM. The fire at 10 Elwood Road reportedly started in a wood stove chimney which sparked flames on the exterior of the house. The fire was quickly knocked down but crews remained on scene checking for extension inside the home. No injuries were reported.
Harwich firefighters respond to house fire
January 30, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
