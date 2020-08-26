You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Harwich gold club seeks information after practice green ripped up by unknown vehicle

August 25, 2020

Furnished by Harwich Port Golf Course/CWN

HARWICH PORT – The Harwich Port Golf Course is asking for any information on vandalism that occurred there. The club reports that sometime over the weekend, a vehicle tore up the practice green. Anyone with information is asked to contact Harwich Police at 508-430-7541.

