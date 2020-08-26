HARWICH PORT – The Harwich Port Golf Course is asking for any information on vandalism that occurred there. The club reports that sometime over the weekend, a vehicle tore up the practice green. Anyone with information is asked to contact Harwich Police at 508-430-7541.
Harwich gold club seeks information after practice green ripped up by unknown vehicle
August 25, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Latest Coronavirus Numbers Reported by State
- Nantucket Health Officials Urge Community to Follow COVID Guidelines
- Cape Cod Real Estate Boom Leads to Over-Asking Price Deals
- State Announces Revised Minimum Requirements For Child Care
- Barnstable Fire District Receives Federal Grant
- Sandwich Auctioning Forestdale Fire Station
- Second Coronavirus Survey Launched for Cape Cod Businesses
- Cape Community Orchestra Cancels Fall Season Due to COVID-19
- State Releases First COVID-19 Update of the Week
- Trump Announces Plasma Treatment Authorized for COVID-19
- NOAA will Expand Recreational Cod Fishing off New England
- State’s Highest Court Considers Primary Election Lawsuit
- Massachusetts Unemployment Rate Drops in July – Still Highest in Nation