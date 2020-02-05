Harwich man arrested woman sought after Marshfield kidnapping

MARSHFIELD – Marshfield Police report that On Friday January 31, 2020 the Marshfield Police responded to two 911 calls for a man jumping out of a moving vehicle on Pine Street in Marshfield yelling “don’t shoot me”.

Upon investigation it was discovered that the victim had voluntarily gotten into the back seat of a white SUV. Upon entering the back seat he was met by a man wielding a handgun who struck him in the head and mouth with the firearm and demanded his money. The suspect also grabbed the victim by the throat and began to strangle him. The driver of the vehicle was known to the victim as Briana Raponi (8/15/1986) last known address out of Pocasset Ma. The man in the back seat was later identified as Brian Barros (7/11/1968) of Harwich Ma. Mr. Barros threatened to kill the victim and Ms. Raponi told the victim to hand over his money and they would let him go.

The victim was able to jump from the moving vehicle and escape into the woods. The SUV took off from the scene. A BOLO was put out for Ms. Raponi and a white SUV, no plates given and nothing registered to Ms. Raponi. Wareham Police knew of Ms. Raponi and had information that the suspect involved (described as a Hispanic male with a tear drop tattoo under his eye) could be Barros. The victim was able to identify Barros from a photo array. Arrest warrants were obtained for both suspects.

Harwich police arrested Mr. Barros early Sunday morning. He was arraigned in Plymouth District Court today and is being held pending a dangerousness hearing on February 10, 2020. At this time Ms. Raponi is still being sought. There is an active warrant for her arrest and she should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Marshfield Police at 781-834-6655.

Below charges are for both Mr. Barros and Ms. Raponi as they acted in a joint venture:

1. A&B Dangerous Weapon (to wit gun)

2. Strangulation or Suffocation

3. Robbery: Firearm – Armed

4. Kidnapping : Firearm – Armed

5. Threat to commit crime to wit Murder

6. Conspiracy

7. Use of Motor Vehicle in Felony / Larceny

Media release and photo furnished by Marshfield Police