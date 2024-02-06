Harwich names Kevin Considine as next Chief of Police as Chief Gilmette announces retirement in July

HARWICH – Select Board appoints Deputy Chief Considine as next Police Chief pending the retirement of Chief David Guillemette in July and appoints 4 new student officers and an Emergency Telecommunications Dispatcher.

This evening by a unanimous vote, the Harwich Select Board appointed Deputy Chief Kevin Considine as the next Chief of Police. Chief Guillemette recently announced his retirement after nearly nine years at HPD and a 37 year career as a police officer. The Select Board thanked Chief Guillemette for his dedicated service To Harwich.

Also appointed tonight was 4 student officers slated to attend the MPTC Plymouth Police Academy on February 26th

Scott McFarland retired from the United States Army at the rank of Colonel after a 27-year career. Scott holds a B.A. in Criminal Justice from Stonehill College and a M.B.A. From Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Scott is also a graduate of the U.S. Army War College Executive Leadership School.

Rachid Arnick retired from the United States Coast Guard in 2018 after a 21-year career that included experience as a Boarding Officer then 19 years as an Aviation Survival Technician (Helicopter Rescue Swimmer) with multiple tours in Kodiak Alaska Rachid also recently worked as a firearms instructor and range manager.

De’Andre Bennett is a six year veteran of the United States Marine Corps. De’Andre is currenly finishing his B.A. in Criminal Justice at UMass Dartmouth. De’Andre brings experience from his past employment with the Department of Yourh Services and as an armed security officer in Boston.

Jake Fugate has experience as a private security officer and most recently as a public safety officer / dispatcher for Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston

Nora Buckley has previous experience as a public safety dispatcher for the town of Easton for five years prior to relocating to the Cape Nora was most recently an Instructional Assistant at Monomoy Public Schools