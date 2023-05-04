Harwich officer selected to carry the Flame of Hope as part of the Final Leg Run Team for 2023 Special Olympic World Games in Germany



HARWICH – The Harwich Police Department is proud to announce that Deputy Chief of Police Kevin Considine has been selected to serve as part of the Final Leg team, serving as Guardian of the Flame as he runs the “Flame of Hope” throughout Berlin and Brandenburg Germany in June, leading up to the start of the 2023 Special Olympic World Games in Berlin Germany. As one of 100 law enforcement officers from around the world chosen, Final Leg runners were selected to proudly represent their local Torch Run and Special Olympic Programs. The Final Leg team will embark running the Flame of Hope throughout cities and communities across Germany at various events, honoring the spirit of the Special Olympics global movement and delivering a message of hope to communities where people with intellectual disabilities continue to fight for acceptance and inclusion. The Final Leg Team will safely deliver the Flame of Hope to the 2023 Special Olympics World Games Opening Ceremony on June 17th.

For more information on the Final Leg team and members participating as well as the running routes, please visit: www.letr-finalleg.org

Follow their journey at: #letrforso